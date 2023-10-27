Environmental group Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) has said that it is considering an appeal after its challenge to the Food Vision 2030 Strategy was dismissed by the High Court.

The group was granted leave to take a judicial review of the strategy in early 2022, claiming that the strategy “undermines our international and national commitments to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, will increase water pollution, and is damaging protected and unprotected habitats across Ireland”.

The FIE had been part of the negotiations in the development of the strategy. However, the group, along with several others (together referred to as the Environmental Pillar) pulled out of the negotiations on the strategy in February 2021, claiming they were “industry-dominated”.

In a decision this week, the High Court ruled in favour of the government’s position, that the Food Vision 2030 Strategy is a voluntary stakeholder-led strategy that outlines a vision for the agri-food sector and recommends goals and actions, but does not create any legal obligations.

The judge, Mr. Justice Richard Humphries, said that the FIE’s pleadings were “defective and inadequate”, and the Food Vision 2030 does not authorise or limit any activity. The judge also ruled that the vision does not establish binding or non-binding criteria.

Advertisement

The state had maintained that the plan is a non-binding policy document that does not require EU-law environmental screenings for environmental or habitat directives.

Reacting to the decision, FIE director Tony Lowes said: “The result of the High Court judgement – if it stands – is that Ireland has no national agriculture policy.

“Food Vision 2030 naturally represents the stakeholders’ sectoral interests, particularly as the NGOs representing the public were unable to engage successfully with the industry-orientated committee.”

Lowes claimed: “[The decision] leaves concerned citizens with no clear path as they endeavour to address pressing issues such as curbing agriculture emissions; upholding legally binding targets set forth in the Climate Act 2015 and Paris Agreement; safeguarding our precious Natura 2000 sites; and addressing the deterioration of our water quality.”

FIE confirmed that it is considering an appeal of the High Court ruling.