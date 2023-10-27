The weather will remain generally unsettled over the course of the bank holiday weekend, with continued cloudy and wet conditions, according to Met Éireann.

Mist and fog will clear this morning (Friday, October 27) to leave a day of sunshine and showers. Showers will mainly affect coastal counties of the east and south early in the day, but will become more widespread during the afternoon.

Heavy downpours or thunderstorms are possible with the chance of spot flooding. Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14° in light to moderate southeasterly winds, fresher along southern and eastern coasts.

Showery weather will persist overnight with a continued chance of thundery downpours and spot flooding. Lowest temperatures will be 6° to 10° in moderate south to southeast winds, fresh to strong near coasts.

Tomorrow (Saturday, October 28) will be another day of sunny spells and showers, some heavy with a chance of thunderstorms and spot flooding. Later in the afternoon, cloud will build from the east as a spell of rain follows, turning heavy in places.

Highest temperatures tomorrow are expected to be 11° to 14° in moderate to fresh, south to southeast winds, backing easterly later and strengthening on eastern coasts.

Rain will continue to push in from the east leading to a wet Saturday night for most, with fog developing in places. Lowest temperatures should be 4° to 9° with winds strengthening, particularly in parts of the east and north.

It will be cloudy and wet for most on Sunday morning (October 29) with fog lingering in places, especially near southern coasts. The rain will gradually clear westwards with sunny spells and showers following. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 13° in mostly light to moderate variable winds, fresher near coasts.

The weather will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers overnight on Sunday with fog developing in many areas. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 7° generally in light to moderate easterly winds.

On Bank Holiday Monday (October 30), fog will clear through the morning to leave another day of sunny spells and showers, some heavy, with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible. Highest temperatures are expected to be 10° to 13° generally in light to moderate east to northeast winds.

There will be further heavy showers expected overnight on Monday, with temperatures falling to between 4° and 8°. Mostly light variable breezes will allow fog to develop once again.

Tuesday (October 31) will see a foggy start to the morning for many with some showers or longer spells of rain, especially in the north. Rain will move into the southwest towards the early afternoon, tracking northeastwards through the rest of the day. Highest temperatures will likely be 10° to 13°.