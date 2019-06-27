FarmLand – Season 3 Episode 2

Following the return of FarmLand season three last week with a European Commission special, this week’s episode sees the focus turn to climate action and whether hemp is a viable option for Irish farmers.

On this week’s episode of FarmLand, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack drills into the farming detail of the Government’s new Climate Action Plan.

While outlining that farmers will engage with the plan, McCormack also suggests that the time has come for the burden of increasing production costs to be shared with consumers.

Meanwhile, can hemp production offer new lucrative revenue streams for Irish farmers?

Teagasc energy and rural development specialist Barry Caslin and business woman Leah Fletcher outline how Irish farmers can break into a fast-emerging global market space.

Last week, the Teagasc Food Research Centre in Dublin hosted the ‘Premier Irish Industrial Hemp Conference’, which was addressed by two hemp processors looking to get Irish farmers involved in the industry.

At the event, Laura Jane Foley, from Loop Head in Co. Clare – who grows hemp on her farm with her husband Daniel – said they were offering contracts to cultivate hemp which they would then process.