2 land cruisers and 8 trailers seized in Garda search

Gardaí have seized two Toyota land cruisers and eight car trailers, including livestock trailers, in a search operation in Co. Wexford that was carried out this morning, Thursday, June 27.

The operation was undertaken by the Criminal Assets Bureau, in conjunction with Wexford Revenue Customs Division; the Regional Armed Support Unit South Eastern Region; and the Detective Branch, Enniscorthy Garda Station.

A man, aged 58, was arrested for an offence contrary to Section 13 of ‘The Criminal Assets Bureau Act 1996 – Intimidation of a Bureau Officer’. He was detained at Enniscorthy Garda Station, and has since been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the case.

Among the items seized were: two Toyota land cruisers; eight Ifor Williams trailers; a Pageant Series 6 mobile home; a Honda generator; and a power washer.

Lock cutting incident

In other Garda-related news, officers in Cavan and Monaghan are appealing for information regarding a series of incidents in which farmers have had shed locks cut.

In a statement, Cavan Monaghan Garda division said: “On June 21, we received a number of reports from farmers that locks on their sheds had been cut in the Drumbo and Castletara areas of Cavan.”

The Gardaí noted that the incidents occurred between the hours of 12:00pm and 6:00pm on Friday, June 21.