FarmLand – Episode 6

This week’s episode of FarmLand will feature reaction to Budget 2019 and views from people on the ground regarding the effectiveness of farm organisations.

First up, our reporter Niall Claffey visited pedigree Aubrac breeders Shane and Joanne Bowers – from Shrubbywood, Co. Westmeath – to get their views on the new €20 million Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) scheme announced in Budget 2019.

In studio, presenter Claire Mc Cormack will quiz both the chair of the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Fine Gael TD Pat Deering, and the general secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Eddie Punch, on the implications Budget 2019 will have on farmers.

Commenting on the new pilot scheme, Punch said: “I think it’s some extra money for suckler farmers. It’s not going to make a huge difference; we still need the beef industry to step up to the plate in terms of beef price.”

Earlier this week, Niall Claffey also visited Ballyjamesduff Mart in Co. Cavan to get the views of farmers on the ground regarding the effectiveness of farm organisations in Ireland today.

The former president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Eddie Downey, appears in studio to speak about the future of farm organisations and why he thinks there needs to be a radical reform of the IFA.

“It just needs a shake-up; we lost a lot of young staff from the organisation. We need to bring new young staff in and bring vibrancy into it on that basis,” he said.

Current IFA president Joe Healy was also invited to participate in discussions, but he was unable to attend due to previously-arranged commitments.

FarmLand, which airs every Thursday evening at 8:00pm, is supported by well-known agri retailer Homeland – the retail arm of Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd.

