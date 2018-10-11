Spotlight on Ireland for European beef sustainability forum

Key stakeholders from across the European beef industry gathered in Ireland on October 10 to launch the European Roundtable for Beef Sustainability (ERBS).

The gathering will consist of a four-day conference in Co. Kilkenny where delegates from Australia, New Zealand, South America, Canada, the US and South Africa will come together for a Global Roundtable on Sustainable Beef (GRSB).

Dawn Meats is a co-sponsor of the conference which is being hosted by Bord Bia.

The ERBS will be made up of multiple stakeholders demonstrating the important role the beef sector plays in the food chain, and will focus on improvements in sustainability across all aspects of the European beef value chain – from farm to fork.

Dawn Meats has worked with its partners in the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative (SAI) Platform’s Beef Working Group over the last two years, chairing the technical work of the group and developing the principles and practices for beef sustainability to bring the ERBS into being.

Greenhouse gas emissions;

Animal health and welfare;

Animal medicines;

Farm management. The ERBS will initially concentrate on four key priority areas:

These priority areas were identified through engagement with more than 150 stakeholders across Europe and will be reviewed regularly to ensure they remain relevant and are being adequately addressed.

Dawn Meats group agriculture manager Sarah Haire commented: “We have been actively engaged with member organisations across Europe over the last 24 months in agreeing common sustainability priorities.”