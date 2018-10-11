Country braces itself for Storm Callum

The country is bracing itself for Storm Callum today, while the National Emergency Coordination Group is set to meet this afternoon.

A Status Orange wind warning for all coastal counties will be valid from later on tonight until sometime tomorrow (Friday, October 12).

South-east winds veering south-west will gust generally between 100kph and 130kph in counties Kerry and Cork. Wind speeds will be higher in some coastal areas and on high ground.

Along with a spell of heavy rain and high tides, there is a risk of coastal flooding and damage. Coming into effect at 10:00pm, the warning will expire at 9:00am tomorrow morning in these counties.

A similar warning will be in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare between 12:00am tonight and 1:00pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford will be subjected to south to south-east winds – with gusts also likely to vary between 100kph and 130kph.

Winds will be strongest along the coast and there will also be a danger of some coastal flooding due to a spell of heavy rain and high tides.

A Status Yellow wind warning for counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary has also been issued by Met Eireann.

South to south-east winds will gust to between 90kph and 110kph. A spell of heavy rain will accompany the winds, the Irish meteorological office noted. The warning will be valid between midnight tonight and 9:00am tomorrow morning.

Preparation

Commenting on social media, the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, stated that his department has been working with Met Eireann and local authorities since last Monday to ensure that Ireland is prepared for the storm.

The minister said: “The precise impact on day-to-day activities will not be known until early Friday morning and the public – including schools and business owners – should keep informed of weather forecasts and make decisions based on local conditions.

People should take action now to be prepared. Stay away from exposed coastal areas for the period of the Status Orange warning and be aware of local conditions in your area, as wind strengths can vary significantly from place to place.