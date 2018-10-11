Farm walk cancelled as Storm Callum approaches

A farm walk for dairy farmers which was due to take place tomorrow in Co. Waterford has been cancelled, organisers have revealed.

The farm walk – which is one of a series being held by Teagasc and Glanbia Joint Programme – was due to take place on the farm of Conor Beausang’s farm in Churchquarter Grange, Co. Waterford.

Scrapped

The event was supposed to take place tomorrow morning (Friday, October 12), but has been scrapped due to weather warnings associated with Storm Callum, Teagasc has revealed on its Twitter page.

UPDATE: due to weather warnings associated with Storm Callum, Conor Beausang’s farm walk tomorrow will not be taking place. pic.twitter.com/JFleE1IrDo — Teagasc (@teagasc) October 11, 2018



The joint initiative between the two was set up to help prepare Glanbia suppliers take advantage of growth opportunities that arose post quota abolition in 2015.

The idea was for farmers to visit Glanbia monitor farms involved in the programme to learn what skills and knowledge they have gained and how they have sustainably and profitably future-proofed their dairy farm businesses.

However, Met Eireann has issued three weather warnings – two orange and one yellow – ahead of Storm Callum, which is expected to hit the country tonight and early tomorrow.

A Status Orange wind warning was issued for counties: Dublin; Louth; Wexford; Wicklow; Meath; Cork; and Waterford.

Issued yesterday morning at 10:00am, the warning for these counties will be valid from tonight at 10:00pm through to tomorrow morning at 9:00am.

A second Status Orange wind warning was issued for the western counties: Donegal; Galway; Mayo; Sligo; Clare; and Kerry, valid until 12:00pm tomorrow.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early tomorrow, gusting between 110kph and 130kph at coasts.