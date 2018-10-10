NI farm machinery firm creates 34 jobs while investing £4 million in factory

Northern Irish machinery implements manufacturer Fleming Agri Products has announced it will take on 34 new staff as it makes a £4 million investment in its factory in the north-west of the province.

The spend includes an extension to the factory in Newbuildings, Co. Londonderry, work upgrading the site’s digital and technological infrastructure, as well as training and marketing.

The firm already exports its range of equipment, which includes tankers, slurry mixers, yard scrapers, trailers and mowers as far as Australia and New Zealand.

It comes on the back of a £1.1 million expansion in 2013 which focused on meeting the demand of European exports.

Export plans

Chairman of the company, George Fleming, said that despite the company’s success overseas, he still believed there was potential to grow sales – particularly in the US.

“This £4 million investment will help us to meet our strategic growth plans and boost sales in external markets,” he said.

“Over the past few years, we have developed new products which have helped to significantly improve our sales performance.

With this new investment and the addition of 34 new staff, we hope to break into new markets, including the US and expand our existing sales in Europe.

Executive director for regional business at Invest NI Des Gartland said: “Fleming Agri Products is a highly regarded business in the north-west area with a strong brand reputation.

“We have offered Fleming Agri Products wide-ranging support over the last number of years, helping the company improve its performance and strengthen its business.”

He praised the company’s pragmatic approach saying it has proven “extremely successful and it is great to see an indigenous company reinvesting in the local area”.