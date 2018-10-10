New Cavan Macra club to host information meeting tonight

A Macra na Feirme information night is being held this evening (Wednesday, October 10) in the Kesh Bar, Cavan, at 8:00pm.

The organisers have explained to AgriLand that the aim of the event is to establish a strong Macra club in the region surrounding Cavan town.

The event is aimed at young people with an interest in rural affairs and agriculture and it is hoped when the club is established, it will be a place for them to meet in a constructive environment to discuss rural issues and attend social events.

Directions to the location of tonight’s event can be found here.

According to the Macra na Feirme website, there are currently five Macra clubs in Co. Cavan.

Macra rally

The event in Cavan comes after the EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan was announced as special guest speaker at this year’s Macra na Feirme rally in Co. Tipperary.

Commissioner Hogan will join RTE presenter Damien O’Reilly for a one-to-one discussion about Brexit and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2020 at the Macra na Feirme Annual Conference.

The talk will be held in LIT, Thurles, Tipperary on Saturday October 27, at 2:00pm.

The theme of this year’s annual conference is ‘Sustainability in a Challenging World’.

Following on from the opening discussion there will be two moderated discussions.

The first panel will zone in on trade and the impact of Brexit on the agricultural sector, while the later panel will discuss the importance of a healthy work-life balance in farming.

Speaking ahead of the rally, Macra na Feirme national president James Healy said: “Macra na Feirme is looking forward to welcoming Commissioner Hogan to Tipperary for this year’s annual conference.