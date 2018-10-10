Budget 2019: 27% increase in rural department funding

The Department of Rural and Community Development’s budget has received a €62 million boost in a move which has been welcomed by Ministers Ring and Kyne.

The department’s budget will increase to €293 million in 2019 – a 27% increase, following yesterday’s announcement in Budget 2019.

This funding will facilitate the continued delivery of programmes across the rural and community development areas; provide €55 million for the roll-out of the new Rural Regeneration and Development Fund in 2019; and allow additional supports for programmes.

An additional €55 million has been made available to invest in rural towns and villages through the €1 billion Rural Regeneration and Development Fund which begins in January, 2019;

Additional funding has been given under the cross-border PEACE Programme 2014-2020 which will bring the total 2019 allocation up to €5 million;

The Western Development Commission will see additional funding of €500,000 to enhance the capacity to support innovative and strategic regional development initiatives in the west, bringing the total allocation for 2019 up to €2 million;

Irish Water Safety was given additional funding to support the work of the programme in promoting water safety, bringing the total allocation for 2019 up to €1.1 million. Key measures in Budget 2019 of relevance include:

Speaking today, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring said: “I am delighted that this funding allocation allows me to continue the great work we are doing throughout rural Ireland and within our communities.

“It also allows me to progress the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund announced as part of the National Development Plan, with €55 million in capital funding allocated to this fund in 2019.

The allocation of significant additional funding to my department demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting rural and community development across Ireland.

Minister of State Sean Kyne also welcomed the budget announcement.