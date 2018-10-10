Sheep marts: Stores lead the way; but factory lambs struggle to make €100/head

After a summer of uncertainty, grass supplies have increased and farmers are back in the market – although slowly – for store lambs.

Short-keep store lambs seem to have been the order of the day over recent days, with lambs falling into the 38-40kg bracket generally trading at €2.05-2.30/kg.

Many of these store buyers are hoping that spring lamb returns will begin to gather pace at the factories over the coming weeks; they’re hopeful that this short-term investment will be a profitable one.

However, factory lambs – as has been the case for a number of weeks now – are meeting a tricky trade and are struggling to break the €100/head mark.

Although it’s a difficult choice to make, some farmers may have been better off marketing factory fit lambs through the factory. This is especially the case where procurement group and Quality Assurance bonuses are available.

Many lambs – especially those in the south and east of the country – have been finished with some level of concentrate supplementation. Where this is the case, farmers may achieve higher kill out percentages than lambs finished off grass last year.

For example, where a grass-fed 48kg lamb may have produced a 21kg carcass last year, many farmers are finding that 45-46kg lambs are hitting this target after being supplied meals on an ad-lib basis prior to slaughter.

Meanwhile, the trade for breeding hoggets continues to remain slightly tricky in the south Leinster region and – in some cases – hogget returns are back €20-40/head on the corresponding period in 2017.

Mountbellew Mart

A large number of sheep was on offer at last Saturday’s sheep sale in Mountbellew Mart. Factory lambs were said to have met a similar trade to last week, while store lambs took a slight lift. Proper breeding type ewe lambs were also in demand.