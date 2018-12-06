FarmLand – Episode 14

On this week’s episode of FarmLand, tonight (Thursday, December 6) Ian Kilgallon of Gas Networks Ireland highlights the opportunities available for anaerobic digestion in Ireland, as well as the GRAZE Gas project in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

Kilgallon – business development and innovation manager at Gas Networks Ireland – explains the challenges the company had in choosing the site for its Central Grid Injection (CGI) facility.

Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde offered insight into the co-op’s performance this year, milk price in 2019 and the launch of Homeland.ie.

He explains that 2018 won’t be as good a financial year as 2017 for Aurivo, though it should still be a good year for the co-op.

The CEO also comments on where he sees milk prices going over the next 12-24 months.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) sheep chairperson John Brooks calls out the faults with unverified elements of Sheep Ireland’s €uro-Star ratings system and what needs to be done to remedy this issue.

Brooks notes that breeders can manipulate data that they enter into the system and not be picked up by verification visits.

This he says would ask questions surrounding the accuracy of the ratings.

Farmers in Dowra Mart, Co. Cavan, also gave their views on Sheep Ireland and the star rating system, while AgriLand reporter Breifne O’Brien visits Billy Costello, a pig farmer and director of Green Generation – an Irish company, which operates a farm-based anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Kildare.