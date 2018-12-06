Bluetongue detected in cow imported from France

Farmers have been urged to remain vigilant after Bluetongue was detected in Northern Ireland in a heifer imported from France.

The region’s chief veterinary officer, Dr. Robert Huey, explained the animal, which was imported last week, tested positive as part of the stringent post-import testing regime.

No compensation is paid for imported animals which test positive for the disease.

Dr. Huey said: “This detection is an example of our robust disease surveillance procedures in action; however, the identification offers another timely reminder to farmers for the need to think carefully before importing susceptible animals from Bluetongue affected areas.

It is vitally important that we keep Bluetongue out. The risk is not only to themselves but to the whole industry as the impacts on trade could be catastrophic as a result.

“If farmers feel they must import from Bluetongue-affected countries, they should consider what additional guarantees the seller can provide such as requesting a pre-export test to be carried out to prove effective immunity to the Bluetongue virus.”

Advertisement

Dr. Huey added: “Anyone who imports from Bluetongue affected countries or zones risks the possibility that, if the imported animals are subsequently found to be infected with Bluetongue, the animals will be slaughtered and no compensation will be paid.”

Action

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is taking action to ensure the risk of spread of the disease is reduced, with veterinary investigations under way and movement restrictions in place at the premises. The affected animal has been culled.

There has never been an outbreak of Bluetongue in Northern Ireland. The UK has been officially free from Bluetongue since 2011 and this finding does not affect this status.

The department is also tracing and testing associated herds and an epidemiological investigation has been initiated to assess the situation.

This investigation will help determine if the disease is circulating; however as we are now outside the active midge period, this is highly unlikely. Therefore, at this time, the UK remains officially Bluetongue free.

Bluetongue

Bluetongue does not cause disease in humans or affect food safety. It is a virus transmitted by midge bites and affects cows, goats, sheep and other camelids such as llamas.