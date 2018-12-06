Wind warning rises to Status Orange for two counties

The Status Yellow wind warning, issued yesterday (December 5) for much of the west, has been risen to Status Orange for two counties.

Mayo and Donegal are expected to be the hardest hit, with winds possibly reaching 130km/h in some areas, according to Met Eireann, who made the update today (Thursday 6).

The Status Orange warning will be in effect tomorrow morning (Friday, December 7) from 1:00am until 8:00am.

Met Eireann stresses that there is a risk of coastal damage on the coasts of the two counties, resulting from the wind, high spring tides and high storm surge.

Meanwhile, the Status Yellow warning, which was issued yesterday, remains in place, affecting the rest of Connacht, as well as Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cavan.

This warning is valid from tonight at 10:00pm, and will be lifted tomorrow at 12:00pm, unless Met Eireann make any further updates.

These parts of the country will see southwesterly winds hit speeds of up to 110km/h in some areas, with coastal areas possibly experiencing wind speeds higher than that.

As well as the national warnings, there is also a Status Orange Marine warning in place for the seas.

According to Met Eireann, winds could reach speeds of gale 8 or strong gale 9 later this evening on all coastal waters, as well as on the Irish Sea.