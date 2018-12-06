New tyre inflation system turns your wheel rim into an air tank
Sodijantes Industrie, a French company, has developed a new approach to air tanks, as part of its Agriwin central tyre inflation system.
The so-called ‘Tank Air Wheel‘ has been awarded a silver medal at the Sima Innovation Awards (ahead of the 2019 SIMA show) for its innovative design.
According to French outlet Gros Tracteurs Passion, current systems use either an on-board compressor (on tractors with air brakes) or an external compressor.
What’s different about Sodijantes’ new ‘Tank Air Wheel’ technology is that it is integrated directly into the wheel rim – in the form of an air tank (subject to a maximum pressure of 6 bar).
With its system, Sodijantes claims that there’s the potential for a 20% fuel saving, along with a longer lifespan (up to 50%) for tyres.
Tyre milestone
In other tyre-related news, Continental is celebrating something of a milestone this year – the 90th anniversary of the launch of the first pneumatic tractor tyre in Europe – back in 1928.
According to the company, what started life as an innovative idea in 1928 developed over the subsequent decades into a success story.
The T2 was apparently Europe’s first pneumatic agricultural tyre. Just four years later the next development – the T3 AS tyre – arrived; it was notable for its improved tread and, as a result, better traction.