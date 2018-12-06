New tyre inflation system turns your wheel rim into an air tank

Sodijantes Industrie, a French company, has developed a new approach to air tanks, as part of its Agriwin central tyre inflation system.

The so-called ‘Tank Air Wheel‘ has been awarded a silver medal at the Sima Innovation Awards (ahead of the 2019 SIMA show) for its innovative design.

According to French outlet Gros Tracteurs Passion, current systems use either an on-board compressor (on tractors with air brakes) or an external compressor.

What’s different about Sodijantes’ new ‘Tank Air Wheel’ technology is that it is integrated directly into the wheel rim – in the form of an air tank (subject to a maximum pressure of 6 bar).

According to the French manufacturer, its system is able to inflate agricultural tyres in just one minute.

With its system, Sodijantes claims that there’s the potential for a 20% fuel saving, along with a longer lifespan (up to 50%) for tyres.

Tyre milestone

In other tyre-related news, Continental is celebrating something of a milestone this year – the 90th anniversary of the launch of the first pneumatic tractor tyre in Europe – back in 1928.

According to the company, what started life as an innovative idea in 1928 developed over the subsequent decades into a success story.

Innovations, such as the T2 and T4 tractor tyres in the 1920s and 1930s, and the AS farmer-spec tyre in 1955, are now part and parcel of the company’s heritage.