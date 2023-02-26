A student at the Ursuline Convent, Thurles, who is from a farming background in Ardcroney, sourced wool from a neighbouring farmer’s sheep and an old potato sack to create a standout costume, going on to win a major award at this year’s World Junk Kouture final in Abu Dhabi.

Genevieve Keane, a 5th year student, delighted the judging panel with her eye-catching design which was based on the themes of Christianity and St. Patrick, and was presented with the Cultural Couture Award for her big win.

Junk Kouture is open to 13-18 year-olds, challenging them to design, upcycle and create high-end ‘kouture’ from recycled junk, before showcasing their design and representing their school on stages across the world.

“I grew up in the countryside and my father, Martin, worked for a first cousin of his father, Joe Keane, a journalist, who would have been huge into farming and from a dairy and beef background, keeping cows, and using the land for silage, along with his brothers,” Genevieve said.

“Growing up over the years, we kept chickens and ducks. We use the land for silage and hay or rent it to farmers, Eamonn and Con Cleary, for dairy cows.

“During Covid-19 there were a lot of farmers not using their sheeps’ wool as there was no market for it. My mum and I asked around if we could have what they weren’t using.

“Sheeps’ wool is anti-bacterial and purifies the air. It’s sustainable and you can create beautiful natural garments with it like my fashionable handbag, without worrying how it impacting the environment.

“I used it for felting but had a load left over from Covid-19 that I had washed and put away. The Scotts and Minnehans from my locality were more than generous to donate to my felting; a huge thank you to them,” she said.

Inspiration

“My overall idea began with the idea of ‘Under the Sea’,” the student explained.

“However, I thought about how I could make it Irish and meaningful to myself. I was a Junior Cert history student and always a deep thinker. I thought about what was meaningful to me, not only violin, fashion or running, but God came to mind.

“As a child I would be asked to play my violin at weekend Mass and play at Communion throughout my national school years. I had turned to God in my times of darkness and thought how, without [God], we would not have the world we have today.

“I wanted something everyone could relate to, something meaningful and for me, God was it.

“I thought about the sea and the connection the Irish had with it, the Famine, St. Patrick, Christianity, The Book of Kells, and The Book of Durrow. I began making my dress the story of Irish people, how St. Patrick brought Christianity to us and how our ancestors had suffered the Famine.”

The full dress

Providing inspiration was the book Under The Hawthorn Tree by Marita Conlon-McKenna which Genevieve read in 6th class.

“It is the story of how the Irish made a perilous journey to America, not knowing if they would live to tell the tale. Therefore, the potato sack represents the famine and our ancestors and the wool represents St. Patrick as he was a shepherd,” Genevieve explained.

“The beaded cross at the front of my corset represents Christianity which stems from my visits to the church, admiring the stained glass windows and architecture. St.Patrick’s Church in Dublin has beautiful geometric designs all around including crosses on the floor which inspired the front and back of my corset.

“A big thank you to Donegal Yarns. Without them I wouldn’t have the beautiful cape I have today as they donated their end-of-line waste yarns which I wove to create my cape,” she said.

Junk Kouture

Initially, the Junk Kouture cash prize was an attraction for Genevieve, but it quickly became more than that.

“I entered because I assumed there would be a cash prize but as time went on it was no longer just about the the money,” she said.

“It became more about expressing my creativity, knowing I was playing my role in contributing to helping the environment.

“Through this journey I was in an environment of creativity and I loved every moment, the good and the bad.

“I was engrossed in finishing ‘Acantha’ in the end and when I heard there would be a world final, it was imperative that I gave everything I had to my outfit. It took me a total of 10 months to make ‘Acantha’ as she was evolving as the world final loomed nearer and nearer.”

Getting to travel to Abu Dhabi was a fantastic opportunity for Genevieve, who enjoyed “every moment of it”.

She went with her teachers from the Ursuline, Mr. Micheal English from the technology department, Junk Kouture tutor and Ms. Erica Flanagan.

“I was there from January 8-13. During that time I explored the Yas Island Warner Bros Park, The Grand Mosque and Yas Mall,” she said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed meeting people my age who enjoyed doing costume and fashion as much as I did, and most of all, meeting the judges and explaining my design and methods.”

“I met with UK author and broadcaster Mahreen Baig, head of fashion at Central Saint Martins, Fabio Piras; Tracy Fahey the head of fine art and education, Limerick School of Art and Design; and Lisa Pierron, French fashion model and influencer,” said Genevieve.

Following her passion

Geneveive plans to follow her passions, fashion and violin, in life.

“It’s where my talents lie so it’s only natural I follow that life,” she said.

“I fully intend to keep my fashion and create costumes like ‘Acantha’ again in the future. I also will be making more capes and coats from Donegal Yarns and felted designer handbags.

“Next I am taking part in the Urusline’s fashion show in collaboration with the Holman Lee Agency where I will model ‘Acantha’ again.

“On March 17, I will be at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin. I will be wearing ‘Acantha’ as part of the parade. It is all very exciting.”

Genevieve got a huge response to her thrilling win.

“I got so many congratulations on my win, from Mr. Michael English, my tutor and Ms. Flanagan who came with me to Abu Dhabi,” she said.

“My parents and family were so proud of what I had achieved and my late grandmother would have been delighted with my win.

“I got good wishes from my principal Triona Gleeson and deputies Mr. Daniel Kirby and Ms. Nora Touhy; past principal Mary Butler; Donegal Yarns; Michael Lowry TD; Jackie Cahill TD; my teachers; friends; neighbours, Olivia Hogan and Eamonn Gaynor; my uncle Joe Keane and my parish, Kildangan. Everyone I know is thrilled with my win.”