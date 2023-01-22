Sheep farmers expressed concern about what the price of Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) eligible genotyped rams would be this year, at the latest Teagasc sheep seminar in Roscommon.

Following a presentation by the Teagasc Business and Technology advisor James Kelly on the scheme and what it involves, farmers’ raised concerns over the money they may have to spend on buying a scheme eligible genotyped ram.

The seminar took place at the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon on Thursday, January 19 and various issues relating to the new SIS were on the agenda.

Kelly acknowledged that there was concern around the availability and price of scheme eligible rams this year and many farmers asked when would the best time to purchase a ram for the scheme.

Kelly asked for a show of hands from farmers on what year they picked to carry out the genotyped ram action – the majority indicated this year, however others had chosen year two, while a handful had picked year three.

Rams eligible for SIS scheme

Responding to farmers’ concerns, Kelly said further information will be available in July and August when farmers are out buying these rams eligible for the scheme.

Advertisement

He said that Sheep Ireland have indicated there will be rams available for farmers to purchase for the scheme.

Kelly said he believes sheep societies will be identify their sales the rams on offer and will also have up on the board if they are SIS eligible or not.

He said it will make a difference to the ram trade.

Kelly also believes that the Sheep Ireland ‘ram search’ will be key as it will help farmers’ identify scheme eligible rams.

He expects there will also be a list of ram breeders with suitable rams for sale will also be included in the Sheep Ireland guide and directory of breeders, which is published in August each year.

Kelly advised farmers that when they are purchasing a ram for the scheme to ensure to check the ram is eligible before loading him up on the trailer.

Advertisement

Genotyped ram action

In relation to genotyped ram action farmers should be aware that there are a number of key requirements for lowland and hill flocks.

If you are farming a lowland flock, the ram must be four or five star on the replacement or terminal index and have a genomic evaluation with Sheep Ireland at the time of purchase. It must also be a type one, two or three for scrapie. No type four or five scrapie genotyped rams will qualify.

If you are farming a hill flock and if the ram is a hill flock breed, the ram only needs to be DNA sire verified by Sheep Ireland and be a type one, two or three for scrapie at the time of purchase.

Alternatively, hill flock participants may purchase a four or five star ram on the replacement or terminal index and have a genomic evaluation with Sheep Ireland at the time of purchase. It must also be a type one, two or three for scrapie. No type four or five scrapie genotyped rams will qualify.

It is also important to note that the scheme will not begin until February 1, 2023.

Therefore, if farmers select 2023 as the year and they purchase a ram, then they will be required to purchase a ram for the SIS scheme after February 1 to comply with the scheme.