There has been keen interest in the new Level 8 honours degree course in agricultural science and sustainability (BSc.) being provided by a partnership between Gurteen College and Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), according to TUS course co-ordinator, Brigid Doyle.

The course is the first of its kind in the mid-west region. It will complement the existing BSc (Hons) Environmental Science and Climate degree which has been running for several years in TUS Thurles.

It aims to give graduates the knowledge and skills to work in the agriculture and agri-food sector, while also being equipped to manage the relationship between agriculture and the environment, considering issues such as climate change, biodiversity and water quality in the context of food production.

“This is the first year that the programme is on the CAO and applications will be through the CAO system. However, we have a first-year group this year who applied directly,” said Brigid.

“They spent the first semester on the Thurles campus and have just started their second semester and will be based at Gurteen College.

“There has been great interest in the programme which has 16-20 places,” Brigid said.

TUS ag science and sustainability

The degree is a three-year Level 7 or a four-year Level 8 programme. It is based in the TUS Thurles campus with a semester in year one and a semester in year two based in Gurteen College, Co. Tipperary. There is a semester-long work placement in year three.

Both the Level 7 and Level 8 degree will meet the criteria for qualified farmer status or Green Cert. No specific Leaving Cert subjects are required for entry onto the programme.

“The degree is aimed to produce graduates who will have the capacity to apply knowledge and skills of agricultural management in a sustainable way,” said Brigid.

“They will have the skills in hands-on farming as well as the knowledge and skills in the areas of water quality, biodiversity and climate change.

“The agricultural science and sustainability programme places an emphasis on the development of communication and professional skills which are essential for the sector,” she said.

Graduates of the programme will be able to avail of employment opportunities in agriculture, agri-food and environmental management, according to the course co-ordinator.

“Graduates will be qualified for a wide range of roles such as farm advisors; agricultural consultantsp; sustainability advisors; agricultural inspectors; environmental officers/scientists; farm auditors; and farm owner/mangers.”

Opportunities arise with agri-food businesses, consultancy companies, the public sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), according to Brigid.

A degree in agricultural science and the incorporation of trained farmer status provides opportunities that have specific entry requirements, such as Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine assistant agricultural inspector, the Farm Advisory System (FAS) and membership of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA), she said.

“We worked closely with farmers and the agri-business sector when designing the modules. A number of industry people were interviewed, and all agreed that a graduate in agriculture and sustainability would be a perfect fit for their business.

“There are also huge opportunities for further studies or research in the areas of agriculture, environmental management, sustainability, climate change, biodiversity, water quality and agriculture,” said the course co-ordinator.