New recommendations from the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss have “the potential to radically transform Ireland’s approach to the natural environment,” the chair of the assembly has said.

Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin said all members of the assembly will have an opportunity to vote next week in a series of online ballots on the recommendations keenly discussed and put forward following its final meeting in Malahide.

The group of 99 randomly selected members of the public concluded its discussions on 100 outstanding recommendations in Malahide yesterday evening (Saturday, January 21). These were focused on a range of sector specific issues many of which included direct references to agriculture and farming practices.

The Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, which has been debating since last May, have put forward wide ranging recommendations which could have very significant implications from land use including forestry, to pesticides to hedgerows and to breaches of pollution or environment regulations.

The controversial Gresham House, Irish Strategic Forestry Fund, backed by semi-state company, Coillte, was a key issue for discussion among members of the citizens assembly.

The future of forestry and woodlands in Ireland emerged as a critical issue yesterday and one that will be particularly highlighted to government by the assembly.

Recommendations on forestry will be just one of more than 100 that will be voted on by members over the next week with results due at the end of January.

Last year the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss voted in favour of holding a constitutional referendum on biodiversity.

A final report – once the final votes on all recommendations are gathered – will be prepared and presented to government and the Oireachtas.

In a video address to members of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss yesterday, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, thanked them for their contribution and work and highlighted why he believes it is important. Source: @CitizAssembly

The Taoiseach said:”I firmly believe we need a societal response to the biodiversity crisis.

“This will benefit not just the people of Ireland but the entire ecosystem that we all depend on.”

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin also thanked the members of the assembly for their contributions.

“Since last April the members of the assembly have given their time, energy, and commitment to consider all aspects of how we should address the complex challenge of biodiversity loss,” she said.

Dr Ní Shúilleabháin said that the members had heard from all sides and had also spent time discussing, deliberating on and questioning relevant issues.

“They have carefully produced recommendations that will now be voted on and, if agreed, have the potential to radically transform Ireland’s approach to the natural environment.”

She said these would then be collated along with the recommendations that were agreed at the last meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss which included a constitutional amendment and new centralised structures for co-ordinating and implementing national policy on biodiversity loss.