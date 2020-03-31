Farmers urged to be mindful of nutrient loss to waterways when spreading

Inland Fisheries Ireland has issued an appeal to farmers to remain vigilant during the fertiliser spreading season to avoid water pollution and the loss of nutrients or other chemicals into rivers, lakes and other watercourses.

The appeal comes on the back of Inland Fisheries Ireland’s preliminary collation of fish kill data for 2019 which indicates that 20 fish kills were recorded nationally – a welcome reduction when compared with 40 fish kills in 2018.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is also emphasising the significance of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) recent report on water quality in Ireland, 2013 to 2018, which found that there has been an overall decline in surface water quality, especially in Irish rivers.

This report identified nutrient pollution – primarily nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) – as the main problem impacting on Irish waters, Inland Fisheries Ireland said.

Spread livestock manure and other organic fertilisers, effluents and soiled water as accurately and as evenly as possible;

Do not use an upward-facing splash plate or sludge irrigator on a tanker or umbilical system for spreading organic fertiliser or soiled water;

Do not spread organic fertilisers or soiled water from a road or passageway, even if the road or passageway is on your own holding;

Do not spread chemical fertilisers, livestock manure, soiled water or other organic fertilisers when the land is waterlogged, flooded or likely to flood, be frozen or covered with snow;

Heavy rain is forecast within 48 hours, based on forecasts from Met Éireann;

Do not spread chemical fertilisers, livestock manure, soiled water or other organic fertilisers if the ground has a steep slope and if there is a significant risk of causing pollution;

When you are deciding whether there is a risk, you must take into account how close you are to waters, what condition the soil is in, the ground cover and how much rainfall there is or how much rainfall is expected;

Do not spread chemical fertiliser on land within 1.5m of a surface watercourse. To prevent waters from being polluted by N and P when land-spreading, Inland Fisheries Ireland is advising farmers to refer to Good Agricultural Practice Regulations guidance which advises as follows:

Farmers can get more information about these specifications or related buffer zones for spreading organic fertilisers from their adviser/consultant, the local department office or on the Department of Agriculture’s website, IFI notes.

Impact

Dr. Greg Forde, head of operations at Inland Fisheries Ireland, said: “Livestock manure and other organic fertilisers, effluents and soiled water have the potential to cause devastating pollution in our streams and rivers.

“Such effluent is a significant polluting and potentially highly toxic substance, starving fish and other aquatic life of oxygen and resulting in potentially severe fish kills over long distances if it enters a watercourse.

The effect of even a small leak under these conditions can cause huge damage. Inland Fisheries Ireland is grateful to the farming community for their continued consideration and vigilance.

“Good farmyard management and land-spreading practices can help to prevent accidental discharges of polluting substances and protect the local environment.

“This will have a significant and lasting positive impact on valuable wild fish populations in an area,” Dr. Forde concluded.