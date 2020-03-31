MMI: Farmers wishing to trade stock urged to contact local mart

The announcement by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine that marts will be able to reopen to provide “a very limited range of essential services” – but must meet strict conditions to do so – has been welcomed by the Mart Managers of Ireland.

In a brief statement lauding the move, the representative organisation said:

“Mart Managers of Ireland are delighted to see the new measures in which they can facilitate the movement of livestock from one farmer to another.

Since the closure of marts last weeks, our organisation has been working very hard to secure these new protocols which are extremely necessary for the farmers at this time.

“We thank the Department of Agriculture for its continued help and guidance through these negotiations.

“We urge any farmer who needs to purchase or sell livestock, to contact their local mart today,” the mart managers’ statement concluded.

Mart measures

In an announcement this morning, Tuesday, March 31, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed said:

“My department is to issue guidance to marts on a very limited range of essential services that comply with Government guidelines and do not require people to assemble.

These included measures to facilitate calf sales and the weighing of livestock, and on line or brokerage services, and are subject to the approval of standard operating procedures by my department.

Further details of the measures are outlined here.