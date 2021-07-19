Farmers, landowners and rural-dwellers are being urged to “exercise extreme caution” and to heed the high level Status Orange warning for fires over the coming days.

In an appeal to farmers, Teagasc has noted that, due to current dry weather patterns and high temperature, a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist.

This risk phase is expected to peak by next Friday, July 23.

Noting an expected high level of outdoor visitor activity, with people seeking to make the most of the fine weather and holiday season, Teagasc warned:

“Vehicles must not be parked at site entrances or impede emergency service access to forest roads. Forest visitors should not use barbeques, or open fires at any stage.

“Wildfires not only pose a serious risk to property and the rural environment, they also threaten lives directly in their path and may potentially divert the resources of our emergency services,” the agricultural authority said.

Teagasc said it asks famers, land owners, rural dwellers and those using the countryside to be extremely vigilant in light of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Condition Orange Fire risk alert.

It also reiterated that it is illegal to burn growing vegetation on uncultivated land between March 1, and August 31.

Teagasc called on forest owners and forest managers to remain vigilant over the coming days and to have appropriate measures in place to help prevent loss or damage through fire.

These measures include having:

A risk assessment completed;

Adequate insurance against fire risk;

A current and accurate fire plan in place;

Access routes clear;

Fire breaks maintained along boundaries;

Fire suppression resources at the ready;

Cooperation with neighbours and fire patrols planned where required.

Further details on fire management and wildfire prevention can be found on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine website here.