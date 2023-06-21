The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is reminding farmers who have applied for new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) of the quality assurance requirement in the scheme.

SCEP applicants must be a member of the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) by October 16, 2023 in order to secure payment.

The farmers must also continue to participate in SBLAS for the duration of new scheme.

SCEP

IFA National Livestock Committee chair Brendan Golden said that the SCEP is a key contributor to the income of suckler farmers.

The scheme will provide the equivalent of over €150 on the first 22 cows and €120 on all remaining cows.

“It is vital all farmers who applied to the scheme are paid in full on all of their eligible animals,” he said.

The IFA National Livestock chair reminded farmers who are not currently SBLAS approved they must contact Bord Bia to have their farm approved before the October 16 deadline.

He said farms must be fully quality assured (QA) by this date and to achieve this, applications should be made as soon as possible to avoid delays in getting approved before the deadline.

Farmers who are not full members of SBLAS by this date will be removed from the programme.

Golden said that a high number of applications are anticipated in the coming weeks and he urged farmers to make contact with Bord Bia on 062 54900 to start the process.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), a total of 20,524 SCEP applications were made across the Republic of Ireland.

Galway was the county with the highest number of SCEP applicants with 2,428 farmers applying to the scheme. This was followed by Co. Mayo with 1,886 suckler farmers applying for SCEP funding.

Co. Clare had the third-highest number of applicants with 1,791 suckler farmers applying to the scheme.