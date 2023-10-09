Extensive flooding over the weekend has caused significant damage to farmland in Scotland.

President of the Scottish branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU Scotland), Martin Kennedy, has said it is likely farmers will be left with a “bill for millions when the mop up is finally completed”.

And the damage is not over yet; there are currently four flood alerts, 34 flood warnings and two severe flood warnings in place across different parts of Scotland, and a Status Yellow weather in place for western Scotland tomorrow (Tuesday, October 10).

NFU Scotland’s Martin Kennedy met with MSP John Swinney in Highland Perthshire, one of the worst affected areas, this morning (Monday, October 9) to discuss what he called “unprecedented” damage.

They were joined by other local farmers, including Liam Stewart from Stewarts of Tayside, a major grower of root vegetables and soft fruit and Douglas Neill, from Denhead Farms, Coupar Angus.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy (right), accompanied by Liam Stewart, Tofthill, Glencarse (left) and Douglas Neill, Denhead Farms (second left) meeting with John Swinney, the MSP for Perthshire North this morning

“What this event clearly demonstrates is that, when it comes to risk, it is the farming industry that is left carrying the can,” Kennedy said.

“I ask the Scottish government to consider what short-term support it can offer to help the recovery process.

“Longer term, a realistic margin from the supply chain that builds enough of a buffer to absorb this type of hit is essential. It simply cannot be absorbed by businesses on the current price structures. “

Kennedy also supported the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution’s (RSABI’s) call for farmers or crofters who are really struggling as a result of the rain and flooding to get in contact with it for support.

There are road closures in place across western and central Scotland as a result of the flooding.