Teagasc is to carry out a series of fodder surveys over the coming months in a bid to ensure that farmers have sufficient fodder, and reserves, for the year ahead.

As food-security measures come into sharp focus in the wake of the Ukrainian invasion, and in relation to rising inputs costs, generally, now is the time for farmers to plan ahead.

These surveys will be similar to the fodder-budget calculators carried out by Teagasc last August. They will be used to quantify the requirements for the year ahead, and will be carried out in April and July, with a third happening in September.

A spokesperson for Teagasc told Agriland that the surveys will help to clarify the quantity of silage, or hay, that farmers have in their yard, or the quantity of grassland they have for silage or a hay meadow.

The surveys take into account farmers’ livestock number also, as well as the predicted winter duration.

For example, you might have a four-month housing period, but these surveys can help you to calculate how much fodder you need for a five-month winter to cover yourself in the event of bad weather.

“Another important aspect is that we will ask farmers to build in a buffer. This self assessment is all about trying to minimise the risk of running out [of fodder].

“That buffer could be the stocks of silage that remain from the previous year,” said the Teagasc spokesperson.

“Given the way fuel costs and fertiliser costs have gone, the value of that silage that is in the yard is incredibly important.”

Make enough silage

Teagasc was one of the stakeholder groups involved in the National Fodder and Food Security Committee, which convened recently in response to the invasion by Russia of Ukraine, and its impact on our food security.

At that meeting, it highlighted the importance of ensuring that enough silage is made this year.

“Our key message is that it is important to make enough silage, and good quality silage, and one of the critical things is the harvesting date,” the spokesperson said.

“If you can make a really good first cut at the end of May, or the first week in June, it will reduce your requirement to purchase concentrate feeds later in the year.

“If the quality of the silage that you have is higher in dry matter digestibility (DMD), well then you will reduce the requirement to top it up with concentrate feeds.

“But you need to put adequate fertiliser out so that you are not waiting and delaying the harvest date to allow the crop to bulk up.”

While there may be a reluctance on the part of farmers to spread fertiliser, due to the rising costs involved, it still makes good economic sense to make good-quality silage – fertilising is non-negotiable.

“The economics have changed dramatically this year. Your fertiliser input costs and fuel costs for making silage are going to be higher.

“But it still makes good economic sense to make good-quality silage. If you plan to keep livestock next year, well now is the time to grow the grass to make the silage for them.

“Ultimately, it will end up being your best and cheapest feed, even if it ends up costing more [this year].”

It is all a question of matching up the expected requirements of next winter with what farmers must do right now.

The key grass-growing months of the year are April, May and June and, if there isn’t optimum soil fertility on the farm, then grass growth will be impaired.

This will lead to lower yield and a potentially delayed harvest, which impacts quality.

“So what we would say is fertilise your grass well so you get a good cut.”

But don’t discount the slurry you have in your yard.

“Every livestock farm has farmyard manure or slurry and the use of that this year is going to be critical because getting slurry out onto silage ground is probably the best use of the nutrients that are in that slurry, particularly phosphorous (P) and potassium (K).

“It will cost you more to buy P and K in artificial fertiliser,” the spokesperson said.

“We know there is already price inflation on the concentrate feed side and that is likely to stay there right through this year.”