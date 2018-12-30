Farmers are the true custodians of the soil
December 5 this year was World Soil Day. I hope it provided members of the general public everywhere with the opportunity to pause and think about the importance of the top 6in of the world’s surface to us all.
If our soils are not kept in optimal condition, then we can say goodbye to any hope of feeding the world’s fast-growing population into the future.
Farmers often get criticised for not managing soils in a sustainable manner. For me, however, this is a case of total misconception.
Every farmer worth his or her salt knows that proper soil management must go to the very heart of their business plans. If they fail to address this core issue, then they have no future.
Hard experiences garnered over many centuries have taught farmers this very salutary lesson.
‘Min-Till’ Cultivation
The first people to grow crops were the Garamantes in what was modern day Libya.
They harnessed the idea of cultivating plants for food producing purposes but fell foul of the problems caused by the continuing erosion of their soils.
So yes, farmers do have prior form when it comes to the mismanagement of their soils. But one should also point out that they have always been able to learn from their mistakes. For example, the Dust Bowl experience created the impetus for what we know today as ‘min-till’ cultivation.
A Finite Resource
Our land is a finite resource. Looking around the world today, it is not soil mismanagement that is causing the genuine concern that exists regarding our potential to grow food on a sustainable basis for the future.
Sustainable intensification was a phrase coined by Ireland’s former farm minister Simon Coveney as he chaired the negotiations that led to the settlement of the last Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform package.
In essence, this means achieving higher crop yields in ways that nurture the future sustainability of our soils.
Farmers are more than happy to buy into this principle. But it comes at a price, one which consumers around the world will have to pay. The days of cheap food are over. Farmers cannot be expected to work for nothing.