Farmers and rural communities around the country are being encouraged to take part in this year’s Green Ribbon walks.

The walk and talk campaign aims to spread awareness about all mental health difficulties to help end stigma and discrimination.

11 walks will take place at venues across Ireland during September and October.

The events are organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), in partnership with See Change, Coillte, and Mental Health Ireland.

Green Ribbon walks

This year’s campaign was launched by Minister of State with Responsibility for Mental Health, Mary Butler.

“It is important that there are more conversations to challenge the stigma around mental health, especially in the farming community.

“Rural isolation and loneliness are real issues, and these walks help to strengthen connections within the wider community,” she said.

Commenting on the launch of this year’s walks, IFA President Tim Cullinan said:

“It has been a difficult year for many farmers with increasing demands and weather conditions contributing to a lot of additional stress and strain on many farm families.

“The Green Ribbon walks provide an opportunity for friends, families, and communities to connect.”

Mental health

IFA Farm Family and Social Affairs Committee chair Alice Doyle said that 2023 marks the 11th year that the farming organisation has been involved in the Green Ribbon walks.

“The nature of farming results in many farmers prioritising farm productivity over their own mental health,” she said.

Carmen Bryce, communications manager, at Mental Health Ireland also welcomed this year’s campaign.

“Mental health must always be challenged, and we must learn and evolve together towards a more enlightened and supportive Ireland.

“The Green Ribbon campaign celebrates the possibilities to do so and highlights the importance of keeping these values at the heart at the work we do for mental health,” Bryce said.

Barbara Brennan, See Change Programmes leader said the walks will help farmers to share experiences and learn about local support services.

“Remember, you don’t have to have all the answers – simply wearing the Green Ribbon shows that you are open to having a conversation about mental health and gives someone the chance to start that conversation with you,” she said.

The Green Ribbon walks will take place on the following dates:

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Guerin’s Path, Liscannor, Clare at 12:30p.m; Nobber Greenway, Meath at 2:00p.m; Curraghchase Forest Park, Limerick at 3:00p.m.



Sunday, September 10, 2023 Rossmore Park, Monaghan at 2:30p.m; Moore Hall, Mayo at 3:00p.m; Ballinkil, Laois at 3:00p.m.



Sunday, September 17, 2023 Ballycotton Cliff Walk, Cork at 11:00a.m; Wheelock’s Strawberry Farm, Wexford at 2:00p.m; Doneraile Park, north Cork at 2:30p.m; Drumboe Forest Trails, Donegal at 3:00p.m; Monivea, Galway at 3:00p.m; Granard, Longford at 3:00p.m; Oak Park, Carlow at 3:00p.m.

