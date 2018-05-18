Farmer dies from injuries following farm accident

A farmer in the midlands has died from his injuries during the week following a farm accident.

The farmer in question, Seamus Smyth from Delvin, Co. Westmeath, died last Saturday (May 12) following an incident on his farm.

It is believed that livestock were involved in the accident.

This brings the number of fatalities to occur on a farm this week to three, following tragic scenes in counties Derry and Clare.

Also on Saturday, a farmer was killed in a quad accident in Ballerin – a village just a few miles south-west of Coleraine.

Advertisement

The farmer was named locally as Hugh Henry. The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance is understood to have attended the scene; however, Mr. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then, on Monday, a man in his 70s was killed in a workplace fatality that occurred on a farm in the Magherabawn part of Feakle, Co. Clare, at approximately 5:00pm, according to Gardai.

The 71-year-old retired builder was working in a yard a couple of hundred yards up the road from his house, carrying out maintenance on the mini digger, when he received fatal crush injuries, according to the HSA.