Sunny start to the weekend…but rain is on the way

Starting out sunny today, the weather will turn dull and damp later on during the weekend, according to Met Eireann.

It will be mostly cloudy at first today with the chance of patchy drizzle in the west and north-west for a time, the national meteorological office says.

Any patchy drizzle will clear during the afternoon and cloud will gradually thin and break allowing sunny spells to develop in many areas.

Highest temperatures will reach from 14° to 16° in the north-west; but between 17° and 19° elsewhere in light south-west or variable breezes.

It will be mostly dry overnight with clear spells and a few patches of mist. Minimum temperatures will drop to 5° to 8° in light southerly or variable winds.

Met Eireann expects moderate to good drying in many areas over the next few days, but poor in any drizzle this morning; drying will be poor due to rainfall on Sunday and Monday, improving somewhat on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Drier weather and light winds should be a positive for spraying over the next few days.

Field conditions have improved and will continue improve up to Sunday but, with the heavy rainfall expected Sunday into Monday, they will deteriorate somewhat.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow (Saturday, May 19) will be dry and sunny in most areas. However, cloud will gradually build across the western half of the country later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 16° to 20° with light southerly breezes freshening later.

Cloud will thicken from the west on Saturday evening with rain developing there on Saturday night.

Then outbreaks of rain will affect much of the western half of the country by morning. Lowest temperatures will drop to 9° to 11°, with light to moderate southerly winds.

Outlook

Sunday will be generally rather dull and damp with patchy outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will range between 14° and 16° with light to moderate southerly winds.