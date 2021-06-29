Farm plastics and recycling are set to go back in focus for the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Tuesday, June 29).

The agriculture committee will hold two separate meetings today. It will resume its discussion on the removal of the Irish Control Plan for weighing fishery products after transport (Article 61(1)) and the collection and recycling of farm plastics.

The Oireachtas Committee will meet with the following representatives:

Meeting 1 – (9:30a.m-11:30p.m) – representatives from Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA);

Meeting 2 – (15:30p.m – 15:45p.m) representatives from Walker Recycling Services Ltd; (15:45p.m – 16:30p.m) representatives from Irish Farm Film Producers Group CLG (IFFPG); (16:30p.m – 17:30p.m) officials from the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.



Speaking in advance of the meeting, Cathaoirleach, Jackie Cahill said: “The committee has a busy day ahead as we resume our discussions, over two meetings, on the removal of the Irish Control Plan for weighing of fishery products after transport (Article 61(1)) and the collection and recycling of Farm Plastics.

“In our first meeting, we will meet with the SFPA to discuss the implications for the Irish fishing industry regarding the changes around quayside weighing of fish.

“And even though, for nearly 40 years, farmers, agri-services and groups have been leading the way in relation to dealing with farm plastics in Ireland, leaders in Europe when it comes to silage wrap and pit cover waste recycling – with an 80% recycling level – there is still a lot that can be done and there are always new challenges.

“The committee and I also look forward to hearing from the department, IFFPG and the Walker Recycling Services to continue our debate on the IFFPG levy and the concerns and challenges around waste management,” deputy Cahill said.

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has 14 members, nine from the Dáil and five from the Seanad.