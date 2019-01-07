Farm managers to assemble in Fermoy this Thursday evening

The Irish Farm Managers’ Association (IFMA) is set to host its AGM on Thursday, January 10, at 8:00pm in the Grand Hotel, Fermoy, Co. Cork.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the event, the IFMA chairman, Jerry Twomey, explained that all are welcome to the event – both members and non-members.

Tom Dawson from Rea and Associates, Co. Tipperary, will be in attendance at the meeting offering advice to attendees on issues such as setting up a company, stock relief and the national reserve for young, trained farmers.

Speaking after Dawson, Kevin Keane will be reporting on his recent trip to Brussels as Macra na Feirme’s agricultural affairs representative.

The IFMA is an association for those who are managing farms. The most recent graduates of the association come through The Professional Diploma in Dairy Farm Management in Teagasc which has been running for the last five years.

Twomey explained that about 20 people graduate from this course every year.

Twomey added: “Before that, the Farm Apprenticeships Scheme was where a lot of the farm managers came from for the last 40 years.

That course was suspended during the Celtic Tiger because they couldn’t get people to come into the course.

IFMA is involved in organising farm walks and seminars as well as back up and HR for farm managers. It also has a job agency.