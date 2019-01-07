End of an era for iconic Kildare dealership?

It appears that JR Perry Ltd – the well-known farm machinery dealership – has currently ceased trading at its premises in Athy (Co. Kildare).

The business has held many high-profile franchises (agencies) over the years – most notably New Holland during recent decades. The company also operated a second depot in Kilkenny, which first opened in 1990.

The business was founded in 1962 by the late John R Perry. It was awarded the Claas franchise in 1964, followed by the the Ford tractor agency in 1972.

It celebrated 50 years in business in 2012.

Down through the years, the dealership was especially well known in tillage farming circles. In particular, it supplied large numbers of tractors (originally Ford and then New Holland) and combine harvesters (originally Claas followed by New Holland in later decades) into the wider region.

The business was a formidable force in the Irish farm machinery trade for many years; farmers and contractors from far and wide have been to its premises in Athy.

The exact status of the company is not known at present. However, it does appear that the Athy-based entity is no longer trading.

Gas-powered tractor

In other (New Holland related) news, the manufacturer has received the prestigious Good Design award for its methane-powered concept tractor.

Advertisement

The award was bestowed by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The Good Design international jury panel of design professionals, industry specialists, design journalists and critics believes that the methane-powered concept tractor “reveals a connected future and pioneers alternative fuel technology in agriculture”.

It was one of the product designs selected by the jury from a record number of submissions from the world’s leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms from over 47 countries.

The award recognises the “most innovative and cutting-edge” industrial, product and graphic designs produced around the globe.