Farm families have been reminded of the upcoming closing date and changes to the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) education grants.

Many students from farm families and in rural areas qualify for this grant, the farm family and social affairs chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Alice Doyle said.

The priority closing date for SUSI grant renewal applications is on Thursday, June 8, 2023. New grant applications can be made until Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Changes to the grant which were announced in Budget 2023 include an increase in the income limit for the 50% student contribution grant from €55,240 to €62,000.

Doyle said that this increase in the income threshold means “more families can access support and more students will qualify this year”.

The government also announced a new student contribution grant of €500 for incomes between €62,000 and €100,000. The postgraduate fee grant is also increasing from €3,500 to €4,000.

The IFA chair believes that the grant is an “excellent opportunity” for families to send their children to third-level education and reduce the “financial burden”.

“It is important for farm families to be aware of the upcoming SUSI grant deadlines and some of the changes for existing and new applicants,” Doyle said.

Apprenticeships

Meanwhile, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris has confirmed a new apprenticeship for farm managers.

Sportsturf management is the first of five apprenticeship programmes launched in the agriculture and horticulture area.

Apprenticeships for farm managers (ordinary level-seven bachelor degree); farm technicians (higher level six); and a degree in horticulture (higher level six) will also be introduced later this year.

An apprenticeship in stud farm management (ordinary level-seven bachelor degree) will also be launched next year.