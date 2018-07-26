Fancy a Chinese ‘Valtra’ look-alike?
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, or so they say.
Looking at the front-end of this Chinese-built tractor (pictured above), its designers must have (at a minimum) been “inspired” by Valtra’s recent styling cues.
For the purposes of comparison, one of the Finnish firm’s tractors – a fourth-generation A series model – is pictured below.
In any case, the aforementioned Chinese-produced tractor is from Qianli Machinery. This video (below) shows one of the company’s 130hp tractors (a QLN-1304) in action.
Also in the firm’s product dossier is the slightly more powerful QLN-1404 (pictured below). It’s rated at 140hp – courtesy of a six-cylinder YTO engine. This tractor weighs just over 5t.
Henan Qianli Machinery Co – to use its full trading name – manufactures not only tractors (including small, walk-behind ‘tractors’) but diesel engines, rice harvesters and other farm equipment too.
The entity was founded back in 1988; it traded as Weishi Tractor Factory then.
Now, Qianli Machinery has 13 production lines. The factory stretches over an area of 120,000m². The company employs 1,300 staff.
It now claims to have 286 sales and after-sales outlets; it exports its wares to a growing list of countries dotted about the globe (including Europe).
Drawing ‘inspiration’
Of course, it's not the only Chinese manufacturer to draw "inspiration" from European manufacturers.
For example, this Chinese-built Chery tractor (pictured below) has a colour scheme that resembles a Claas.
This (150hp) Taishan 1504 (pictured below) – certainly when looking at its cab – has something of a Massey Ferguson ‘vibe’. For the record, Taishan (TS) Tractor was established in 1960. It now employs 4,000 people.
Below (see picture) is another variation on the same theme – again depicting a 150hp lugger (albeit in a different guise).
We’re not sure what this KAT 2804 (pictured below) resembles – other than a brute that means business. It, like the others, is also manufactured in China.
Nor are we sure what this (65hp) Jiangsu JS-654 (pictured below) is “inspired” by. It also hails from China; it’s one of a 30-model line-up – from just 30hp right up to 90hp.