US lawsuit brought against Ornua over ‘misleading’ claims
Irish dairy exporter Ornua is facing a lawsuit in the US state of California for alleged “misleading” claims about its Kerrygold butter brand.
The case is being brought before the United States District Court for the Southern District of California relating to claims that the brand is “false advertising”.
The plaintiff, an individual named Dyami Myers-Taylor, is attempting to sue Ornua North America and Ornua Co-operative.
The alleged claims against Ornua entail: violations of the California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, the California False Advertising Law, the California Unfair Competition Law; breach of express warranty; breach of the implied warranty of merchantability; and for fraud and negligent misrepresentation.
According to the Irish Times, Myers-Taylor is a San Diego-based real-estate executive, who argues that Irish cows are not exclusively grass-fed because they often eat other materials, such as grain or soya, when weather is bad and there is no grass to eat.
He also alleges some of the conecntrates fed can be genetically modified.
Myers-Taylor claims he would never have bought Kerrygold had he known Irish cows are not exclusively grass-fed, the publication adds.