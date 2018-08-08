Fancy a career change? Check out what’s on offer

A number of jobs in the agriculture sector become available every month, giving people plenty of opportunities to change their respective career paths.

Anyone who is looking to make a new start in the agriculture sector, or who is interested in changing their career, can find a list of the latest jobs on offer on AgriRecruit.ie.

Soil researcher

This month, Teagasc is interested in hiring a soil researcher as a contract research officer.

Based in Johnstown Caste in Co. Wexford, the successful candidate will be – as part of the Agricultural Catchments Programme (ACP) team – expected to contribute to the evaluation of the effectiveness of the measures contained in the Nitrates Action Programme under the Nitrates Directive.

It is essential that applicants have a Level 8 Honours Degree in Agricultural Science or a related discipline. A PhD in agronomy, crop science, soil science, environmental science or other relevant disciplines is also desirable.

The deadline for applications closes on Tuesday, August 14, at 12:00pm. Click here for more information

Nesting technician / health and safety officer

Conor Engineering is looking to take on a person to serve as a nesting technician and health and safety officer.

For the nesting technician role, applicants will be required to interpret product drawings and to use nesting software to create and manage nests to be cut out on the plasma machine out of sheet metal.

The right candidate will also be required to ensure all relevant safety documents are completed and filed correctly as part of the health and safety officer role.

No qualifications are necessary, but any qualifications relating to engineering or health and safety will be beneficial. Click here for more information

Veterinary surgeon

Munster Cattle Breeding Group – a specialist in cattle breeding and herd management services – is seeking to recruit a veterinary surgeon.

Based in Mallow, the successful candidate will join the group’s multi-disciplinary team of veterinarians and farm advisors in its Munster Herd Management team.

Applicants must have a degree in Veterinary Medicine and be registered with the Veterinary Council of Ireland. The deadline for applications is Friday, August 17.

Responsibilities will include the delivery of programmes for dairy and suckler herd owners based on research evidence, technical expertise and international best practice. Click here for more information

Technical sales advisor

Fertiliser and animal nutrition specialist Grassland Agro is currently seeking to recruit a technical sales advisor in the Wexford region.

The successful candidate will advise and sell the Grassland Agro range of soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements direct to farmers through local co-ops and merchants.

The ideal candidate will be from a farming background with an excellent knowledge of farming.