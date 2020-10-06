‘Failed Dangerous’ 4X4 brought to halt by Gardaí

Image source: An Garda Síochána Tipperary

A 4X4 with a ‘Failed Dangerous’ sticker was brought to a halt in Co. Tipperary yesterday (Monday, October 5), according to members of An Garda Síochána.

The vehicle in question had a ‘Failed Dangerous’ label on the windscreen from the National Car Testing (NCT) Service.

Upon seeing this, Gardaí based in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, stopped the 4X4, subsequently discovering a bald tyre, no tax and no NCT.

Taking to social media yesterday, Gardaí based in Co. Tipperary said:

While on mobile patrol Clonmel Gardaí observed this vehicle displaying an NCT ‘Failed Dangerous’ sticker on the front windscreen.

“The vehicle was stopped and on further inspection the car had a dangerous bald tyre, no NCT and the tax was expired since 2018.

“The car was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act,” the Garda post said.

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), a ‘Dangerous Result’, previously classified as ‘Fail Dangerous’ outcome from an NCT test, is a direct risk to road safety.

“Vehicles with dangerous defects identified constitute a direct and immediate risk to road safety such that, the vehicle should not be used on the road under any circumstances,” the authority says.

A sticker stating ‘Failed Dangerous’ will be affixed to the vehicle by the [NCT] vehicle inspector. The vehicle must be repaired, presented for re-inspection and pass before an NCT Certificate can be issued.

“It is illegal for a vehicle to be driven on a public road with dangerous defects, which means the driver may incur penalty points and a court appearance if caught by An Garda Síochána,” the RSA warns.

