Dept of Agriculture seeks to fill seats on Irish National Stud board

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue is hoping to fill two vacancies on the board of the Irish National Stud (INS).

Candidates must demonstrate in their application evidence of extensive experience, at an appropriately senior level in either of two areas: the bloodstock industry with respect to stud, racing, stallions, education and administration experience; and/or the tourism industry with specific respect to the strategic and operational delivery of a world-class visitor attraction.

The INS is a commercial semi-state body, under the backing of the Department of Agriculture and whose shares are held by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

It was incorporated in 1946 to provide leadership in the enhancement of the Irish bloodstock industry.

The thoroughbred industry today employs approximately 29,000 people and makes a direct economic contribution of approximately €1.8 billion to the Irish economy.

The stud plays a pivotal role in the provision of bloodstock services such as boarding, foaling and consignment and in servicing the wider needs of this industry.

The board of directors of the INS and its subsidiary, INS Commercial Enterprises DAC, is collectively responsible for promoting the success of the company by leading and directing the organisation’s activities.

The board of directors consists of a chairperson and six ordinary members.

Vacancies

The minister will consider the desirability for gender balance on the board when filling the two vacancies.

Appointments to the board will be for an initial period of five years with an option to extend the term of engagement for a second term.

Remuneration for the role is €8,100 while travel and subsistence is payable at appropriate civil service rates.

There are normally five meetings each year, based in Co. Kildare, but additional meetings may be called from time to time.