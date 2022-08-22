Factory quotes for beef cattle this week have held at similar levels to last week with supplies of finished cattle remaining strong.

This years’ throughput is running 84,000 cattle ahead of last year (excluding veal) with 1,069,232 cattle processed as of August 14, this year.

The week commencing Monday, September 15, seen the highest weekly kill of bullocks to date this year at 16,591 head. Despite talk of supplies reducing, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) figures tell a different story.

Starting with steers and bullocks are being quoted at €4.80-€4.85/kg while heifer quotes are ranging from €4.85-€4.90/kg.

Cows remain a firm trade as strong demand for manufacturing beef sees most processors remain keen for both bulls and cows.

€4.70-€4.80/kg is being quoted for U-grade cows with €4.60-€4.70/kg being quoted for R-grade cows.

For O and P grade cows, factory quotes of €4.50 and €4.40/kg respectively is on offer.

Looking at the weighted average prices paid by factories for cows in the week ending September 14, we see R3 grade cows came in at €4.83/kg with U3 grade cows coming in at €5.07/kg. P3-grade cow price was at an average of €4.44/kg and O3-grade cows were at €4.57/kg. These prices are made avaliable through DAFM and are inclusive of VAT. Similar prices per kilo are likely still available to regular cow suppliers.

U-24 month bulls are being quoted at €4.80-€4.85/kg for R-grades with 10c/kg more on offer for U-grades.

O-grade bulls are being quoted at€4.70-€4.60/kg with €4.50-€4.60/kg on offer for P-grades.

Finally, U-16 month bulls are being quoted at €4.80-€4.85/kg on the grid.