This week’s factory quotes for beef cattle sees price increases of 5c/kg materialise at some sites, while other outlets are holding prices for cattle at the same level as last week.

The price increase at some sites comes despite the four-day kill this week due to St. Patrick’s Day on Friday (March 17).

Generally, in a four-day week, it is unusual to see any upward movement on price, so the rise at some outlets is a positive signal for the trade.

Heifers and steers

Heifers are generally being quoted at €5.25/kg on the grid this week, however €5.30/kg is still being paid for some.

A weight bonus at one Co. Donegal outlet leaves €5.35/kg on the grid available for heifers with a carcass weight between 300-400kg.

Bullocks (steers) are generally being quoted at a price of €5.20/kg on the grid, however €5.30/kg is being paid for bullocks at the higher-end of the scale.

Advertisement

Cow factory quotes

Factory quotes for cows remain positive this week with as high as €5.15/kg being quoted for U-grade cows. Most factory agents are opening negotiations for cows at much lower rates than they are actually willing to pay.

In the week ending Sunday, March 5, the average price paid for cows grading O=3= was €4.70/kg and the average price paid for cows grading P=3= was €4.50/kg.

In the same week, the average price paid for cows grading R=3= was €5.05/kg and the average price paid for cows grading U=3= was just short of €5.20/kg.

Trade has remained steady and has even lifted slightly since then for cows so farmers should keep this in mind when agreeing on a price for their cows.

Average prices actually paid at factories for cattle are available to view here.

This week, processers are quoting from €4.50/kg for P-grade cows to as high as €5.15/kg for U-grade cows, with plenty of scope for negotiating on the lower-price quotes.

Advertisement

Bulls

The demand for bulls has also lifted a notch this week with many quotes up by 5c/kg.

Foyle Food Group is now active for under-16-month bulls and are paying €5.20/kg on the grid for these. A 16c/kg QPS bonus plus a 10c/kg weight bonus is also available for bulls in this category.

This would leave an under-16-month bull grading an R-2+ with a carcass weight of 380kg coming into €5.46/kg or €2,074.80 in total at this outlet.

€5.20/kg on the grid is being quoted at most outlets for under-16-month bulls.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €5.35-5.40/kg for U-grades and €5.25-5.30/kg for R-grades.

€5.10/kg and €5.00/kg is being quoted for under-24-month bulls grading O and P, respectively.