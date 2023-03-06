After two consecutive weeks of processors attempting to reduce beef price, quotes for cattle have steadied, with at least one outlet increasing its base-price offering by 5c/kg for prime cattle and 10c/kg for cows.

The number of cattle slaughtered at Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)-approved slaughter plants to date this year stands at 269,300 head (excluding veal).

This figure is just 1,600 head of cattle behind last year’s supply of cattle, despite much concern there would be a significantly lower number of cattle finished this winter.

While supplies of finished cattle are remaining steady, numbers of finished cattle available are expected to drop in April and May.

Heifers and steers

Factory quotes for heifers range from €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg on the grid this week. The lower rate is buying very few heifers and many outlets are having to pay from €5.25/kg upwards to secure heifers this week.

Advertisement

The higher rates are available at some outlets where well-finished heifers with carcass weights between 300-400kg are presented.

Steers are being quoted at €5.15-5.25/kg with most outlets paying from €5.20/kg upwards on the grid this week.

Breed bonuses remain available on both Angus and Hereford cattle ranging from 10-30c/kg.

Cow quotes

U-grade cows are being quoted at a flat price of €4.90-5.00/kg with €4.80-4.90/kg being quoted for R-grade cows.

€4.60/kg and €4.50/kg is being quoted for O- and P-grade cows respectively.

Advertisement

Deals 10-15c/kg higher are being secured, in many cases where fleshed cows with good carcass weights are being presented.

The mart trade remains very strong for cows and continues to be a popular sale destination for some farmers selling smaller numbers of cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at a flat price of €5.30-5.35/kg for U-grades with €5.20- €5.25/kg being quoted for R-grade bulls.

€5.00-5.10/kg is being quoted for O-grade bulls with 10c/kg less being quoted for P-grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.15-5.20/kg on the grid this week.