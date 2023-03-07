Meeting the expansion targets of the Irish tillage sector will be extremely difficult, according to the secretary of the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG).

“The climate action plan envisages the tillage sector expanding from the current 300,00ha up to 400,000ha over the next decade, Clive Carter told Agriland.

“But this is not going to happen for one very simple reason – tillage farmers are not in a position to compete when it comes to leasing land.

“In fact, the sector may well end up contracting over the next few years. Many current land leasing agreements are up for renewal at the present time,” he added.

“And the reality is that milk producers will be able to out-bid tillage farmers in many cases. All of this is pushing tillage farmers, more and more, in the direction of marginal land.”

Government support for tillage expansion

Carter believes that the government must step in and address this matter as a matter of priority.

“The scope to provide full-time tillage farmers with tax credits exists. There is also scope to offer growers support, where the procurement of fertiliser and other inputs are concerned,” he said.

“The reality is that the Tillage Incentive Scheme does nothing for farmers reliant on the growing of crops. The main beneficiaries here are livestock farmers with grass to plough up.”

The IGGG representative also points to the need for the government and Ireland’s food marketing bodies to promote the production of value added crops.

“Milling wheat is a genuine cereal option for Irish tillage farmers,” he further explained.

“The crop has the potential to significantly improve cereal margins. The potential to use wheat as a distilling option is also significant.

“What we need is a concerted effort on the part of government and the other relevant stakeholders to convert this potential into reality.”

CAP and tillage

Another priority for the IGGG is the rolling out of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) national plan.

According to the organisation, the Irish tillage sector will lose out to the tune of €21 million per annum on the back of the changes agreed by Dublin and Brussels.

Carter confirmed that crop farming has a lot to offer Irish agriculture i.e., its inherently low carbon footprint being one of these key attributes.

“IGGG will be continuing with its series of regional meetings over the coming weeks. A number of farm walks will follow. Our membership continues to grow,” Carter concluded.