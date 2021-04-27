A number of ewes and lambs have been seized by members of An Garda Síochána this week, with an investigation ongoing into the “ownership and traceability of the livestock”.

The animals were seized near Milford, Co. Donegal yesterday morning (Monday, April 26), according to local Gardaí.

Confirming the news in a brief statement last night Gardaí based in Co. Donegal said:

“This morning, Gardaí in Milford led a joint operation accompanied by the Department of Agriculture Special Investigation Unit in the environs of the Ramelton Sub District.

“As a result of this operation, 13 ewes and 15 lambs were seized. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain ownership and traceability of the livestock.

“Gardaí at Milford appeal to all farmers if they have information on irregularities or traceability in livestock to contact them on: 074-9153060,” the Garda statement concluded.

Image source: An Garda Síochána Donegal

Sheep theft has been an ongoing issue for farmers all over the country in recent weeks and months.

Earlier this month, 15 in-lamb Swaledale ewes were stolen from the Slieve Mish Mountains in Castlemaine, at the eastern end of the Dingle Peninsula in Co. Kerry.

Meanwhile, at the start of the year a farmer from Wicklow saw 44 in-lamb ewes taken in one night-time raid leading to calls from the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) for greater cooperation between authorities to combat the issue.