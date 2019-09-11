Event: Storing potatoes after CIPC ban

As chlorpropham (CIPC) faces the chop, potato farmers must now find an alternative product to use in the storage of their product.

On Thursday, September 12, Haggard Stores will host a potato storage workshop dealing with “all topics relating to potato storage and the introduction of 1,4 Sight sprout suppressant.

Any potato growers are welcome to attend. The event is taking place in the Pillo Hotel, Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

Speakers

Haggard Stores welcomes some top speakers for the event including Adrian Briddon from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in the UK.

Adrian is a senior scientist at the AHDB’s Sutton Bridge Potato Crop Research Centre and specialises in potato storage systems and sprout suppressants. He is also a secretary to the CIPC stewardship committee.

Ajay Jina is the second speaker. Working at Dormfresh Ltd, Ajay is a former research scientist at the AHDB’s Sutton Bridge.

Stephen McCabe – agronomist at Haggard Stores – will also speak at the event and detail the availabilty of 1,4 Sight from the company.

The event will be chaired by Teagasc Crops and Potato Specialist Shay Phelan.

Proceedings kick off at 9:30am and will finish up at 12:30pm.

CIPC ban

CIPC, the active ingredient used to inhibit sprouting in stored potatoes, has not been renewed by the European Commission. The decision was made on June 17 and comes into effect 20 days after that decision – July 8.

This means the product will be withdrawn on January 8, 2020, and cannot be used from October 8, 2020.