The EU has decided to delay publishing details on two key aspects of the European Green Deal, due to food security concerns arising from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A publication relating to the Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive; as well as targets for “nature restoration”, were due to be published this week.

It is now understood that these publications will be delayed until closer to summer, with official dates to be confirmed at a later date.

This decision is part of a range of actions the European Commission is taking to address food security in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

The commission is also set to allow EU member states to temporarily derogate from certain obligations under the greening requirements of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Pillar I.

Member states may allow for the production of any crops on fallow land that is part of ecological focus areas in 2022, while maintaining the full level of greening payment.

It is hoped that this flexibility will allow farmers to adjust and expand their cropping plans this year.

As well as that, the commission will propose a support package of €500 million, including by making use of the crisis reserve, to support the producers most affected by the input cost increases arising from the war.

The support package that the commission is set to propose will allow member states to provide financial support to farmers or address market disturbances due to increased costs or trade restrictions.

Furthermore, in order to address possible cash-flow problems for producers in the autumn, the commission will allow members states to pay increased levels of advances of direct payments and area- and animal-related rural development measures to farmers as of October 16.

The commission has also adopted a new ‘Temporary Crisis Framework’ this month, which is aimed to support undertakings directly or indirectly affected by the crisis, including farmers and fishers, in the form of liquidity support and aid for increased gas and electricity cost.