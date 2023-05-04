The EU Commission has confirmed temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports to five countries following concerns about the impact of produce from the war-torn country on domestic markets.

The move which is limited to wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed from Ukraine aims to alleviate “logistical bottleneck” of these agricultural products in the EU member states of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The commission said that the measures entered into force on Tuesday, May 2 and will last until June 5, 2023.

During this period, wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed originating in Ukraine can continue to be released for free circulation in all the EU member states, other than the five “frontline” countries.

The commission noted that the products can continue to circulate in or transit through the five member states to go to a country or territory outside the EU.

In parallel, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have committed to lift their bans on wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed and any other products coming from Ukraine.

Last month, these countries banned imports of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine to protect prices for their domestic farmers.

The commission said that the deal would address the concerns of the farmers in the five member states while still allowing Ukraine to export its grains “which are critical to feed the world and keep food prices down”.

There will also be a €100 million financial support package for farmers in the five countries and to facilitate the movement of Ukrainian grain exports to other EU member states and third countries.

The EU Commission said that it is willing to reimpose the preventative measures beyond June 5 “as long as the exceptional situation continues”.

Commenting on the development, Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Trade said: “Since the start of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression, the EU has taken strong and consistent action to support Ukraine’s capability to export capacity, including grains, which are critical to help feed the world and keep food prices down.

“Today’s measures are part of a package which uphold our strong commitment to Ukraine, while addressing logistical and trade concerns in neighbouring EU Member States.

“With this package, I am glad to say that we continue to pursue a unified EU approach, rather than unilateral measures which put at risk the normal functioning of our single market,” the commissioner added.