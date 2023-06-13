The EU is set to ask member states to encourage the use of “good, evidence-based, manure management practices” as part of a bid to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The Council of the European Union today (Tuesday, June 13) adopted the EU Commission’s recommendation aimed at strengthening EU action against AMR.

The recommendation employs a “One Health” approach to AMR, based on the fact that the health of humans, animals and the environment is intrinsically linked.

AMR

Antimicrobials, including antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitics, are medicines used to prevent and treat infections in humans, animals and plants.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death.

AMR causes more than 35,000 human deaths every year in the European Economic Area (EEA). A continued rise in AMR would result in an estimated 10 million deaths globally each year.

Overall, the EU recommendation seeks to encourage the prudent use of antimicrobials through a series of voluntary measures.

It provides several targets to be achieved by 2030 including a 20% reduction in the total consumption of antibiotics in humans.

The Farm to Fork Strategy and the Zero Pollution Action Plan also aim to half the overall EU sales of antimicrobials for farmed animals and in aquaculture by the end of the decade.

The recommendation calls on EU member states to bolster their national action plans to deliver on these targets, along with monitoring the use of antibiotics at national level.

Surveillance of AMR across the EU will be improved, while there will be an increased effort to raise awareness of the issue among the public and professionals working in human health and veterinary sectors.

According to the EU, AMR is having a major socio-economic impact in the agricultural sector as it affects animal health and welfare and, therefore animal productivity.

The recommendation calls for efforts to improve the health and welfare of food-producing animals to decrease the spread of infectious diseases in farming.

This includes vets advising farmers on preventative and control measures against diseases and implementing biosecurity measures.

Member states are urged to make use of the supports available under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in terms of disease prevention.

They are asked to promote the use of vaccination and alternatives to help prevent certain diseases and avoid the unnecessary use of antimicrobials.

The recommendation says that the development and use of “innovative feed additives” to improve the health status of animals should be supported.

Interestingly, the EU wants member states to make use of good evidence-based, manure and sewage sludge management practices when it comes to use in agriculture.

This aims “to reduce environmental exposure to substances with antimicrobial properties and to AMR determinants”.

The recommendation also states that member states should “consider the risk of development of resistance to human and veterinary antimicrobials from the use of plant protection products or biocidal products, based on scientific research and evidence”.

“Where necessary, appropriate conditions or restrictions of use should be implemented for the products concerned,” the EU said.

The EU Commission will put in place a monitoring framework and will report on progress in the implementation of the recommendation four years after its adoption.