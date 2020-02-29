Equestrian property with ‘purpose-built facility’ up for grabs in Co. Galway

For anyone on the lookout for an equestrian property, especially in the Galway region, can look no further than the 5.5ac (2.23ha) at Callownamuck.

DNG Martin O’Connor is facilitating the sale of the equestrian holding, located at Callownamuck, Rosscahill, Co. Galway.

The townland of Callownamuck (also known as Carrowmoreknock) is located approximately 6 miles north of Moycullen village along the shores of Lough Corrib. Galway city would be approximately 13 miles from the property.

‘Second to none’

Nestled on circa 5.5ac, with good quality gazing land and long road frontage, this stable yard is within walking distance to Lough Corrib and its facilities are “second to none”, according to DNG Martin O’Connor.

This purpose-built facility consists of a large steel portal frame building with a cement fibre roof, wide central passageway accommodating 14 stables, a feed store and a tack room with sliding doors at the end of the passageway.

Furthermore, the building was constructed to the Department of Agriculture specifications and extends to a floor area of 341m² (3,669ft²).

Along with the stables there is a covered dung stead with a waste water collection tank. The facility also has a large post and railed sand arena with a perimeter walk area for spectators.

Further information

The property at Callownamuck has a guide price of €220,000. Further information can be sought online.