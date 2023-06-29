The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has urged agri-food businesses across the country to sign up to its new food waste charter.

Businesses signing up to the charter, which was officially launched today (Thursday, June 29), voluntarily commit to measure their food waste, set targets and take action to reduce food waste, and to report annually on progress.

In 2020, Ireland generated 770,000t of food waste across primary production, manufacturing and processing, distribution and retail, restaurants and food services and households.

Households accounted for 31% of the food waste produced, followed by the manufacturing and processing sector on 29%.

Ireland has committed to reducing food waste by 50% by the end of this decade, in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals.

The food waste charter is among 38 priority actions under Ireland’s National Food Waste Prevention Roadmap 2023-2025.

This new charter builds on a similar initiative launched in 2017 which was focused on the grocery retail sector.

“With almost 800,000 tonnes of food waste generated in Ireland annually, meeting Ireland’s commitment to halve food waste by 2030 is very challenging, and we don’t have much time,” Laura Burke, EPA director general, said.

“We need to work together; every business along the food supply chain and in the food services sector must play their part to reduce food waste.

“These businesses are called on to sign the food waste charter and make a commitment to prevent food waste,” she added.

The EPA director general said that reducing food waste is an important climate action as this waste accounts for around 10% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Speaking at today’s launch event in Farmleigh House, Dublin, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, said that everyone has a role to play.

“Reducing food waste helps our farmers, fishers, other food producers and our processors to be more viable and resilient, will help us to achieve our climate action targets and improve the sustainability of the food sector.

“When we reduce our food waste we show our respect for the safe and nutritious food that our primary producers and processors work all year round to provide.”